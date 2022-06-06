Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab gangster murder accused suspected of arranging car for Moose Wala killing

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29. 
Published on Jun 06, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Reported by Prateek Singh Mahal | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Punjab Police on Monday arrested another suspect in the killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala. He is suspected of providing the Bolero car to the shooters who gunned down the Punjabi singer in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29. The suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Harjit Singh Penta, who was shot dead in Marhi Mustafa village in Moga’s Baghapurana in April. Penta, a member of Devinder Bambiha group, was allegedly killed on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.The Punjab Police had made the first arrest in Moose Wala killing by nabbing Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipe village of Mansa district on May 31. It is alleged that Bhau had provided logistical support to the assailants.  

Three days later, the Punjab Police arrested two men linked to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Haryana's Fatehabad. Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, had links to the Bishnoi gang. They were too arrested in a separate case in Moga district. Bishnoi, who has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail since last year, has been sent to five days police custody. The Delhi Police in the remand application did not mention if they were probing the gangster for Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi was arrested from jail number 8 in Tihar by the Delhi Police in a 2021 case related to arms smuggling. 

