Punjab gangster’s killing: Four members of Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gangs held in shootout with police

: The Sonepat police on Monday arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs after a brief exchange of fire in connection with the killing of dreaded gangster from Punjab Deepak Maan, who had links with the Bambiha gang.

Those arrested have been identified as Manjeet, Chetan, Jagbir and Ojashvi of Garhi Sisana village in Sonepat.

Police said the accused are considered close to their co-villager Priyavrat Fauji, a key accused in the murder of singer Sihdu Moose Wala. They belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs.

Ajay Dhankar, in-charge of the special anti-gangster unit, said that they had received information that three of the accused were going on a bike near Narayan Ashwaram at Sisana village.

“Our team put up a naka and asked them to stop their bike. They suddenly opened fire at our team and after a brief exchange of fire, three of them were arrested. They received bullet injuries in legs and their fourth aide Jagbir was arrested from another place,” he added.

He said that the three gangsters- Manjeet, Chetan and Ojashvi sustained injuries and they were rushed to civil hospital in Kharkhoda, from where they were referred to Bhagat Phool Singh medical college for women at Khanpur Kalan.

“We have recovered three weapons from them. The police are probing the reasons behind the killing of Deepak Maan, whose bullet-riddled body was found near fields in Harsana Kalan village in Sonepat on Sunday. During the initial probe, Jagbir confessed that they killed Maan,” Dhankar added.

The post-mortem of Maan’s body was conducted in the evening at Bhagat Phool Singh medical college for women at Khanpur Kalan. His family members claimed that he had left the house after the murder of Goldy’s cousin Gurlal Brar and did not return.

Maan, who was from Faridkot district in Punjab, was a close aide of Bambiha gang member Lucky Patial, who is operating the gang from Armenia. Several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other offences were registered against him in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Chandigarh.

A senior police official pleading anonymity said that the gangsters had first kidnapped and tortured Maan before killing him.

According to police officials, Maan had challenged rival gang member Goldy Brar that he along with his aides had killed his cousin Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh in October 2020. Maan was wanted in this case. Gurlal, the former student leader of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), was shot dead in October 2020 by two motorcycle-borne men who pumped at least six bullets into his body outside a nightclub in Chandigarh’s Phase-1 Industrial Area. Gurlal had been facing several criminal cases.

Inspector Karmjeet Singh, SHO of Sonepat Sadar police station, had on Sunday said that gangster Goldy Brar has taken the responsibility for the crime.

In a Facebook post, Goldy Brar said, “Maan Jaton, who was one of the shooters in killing our brother Gurlal Brar, was killed. We have given him his punishment.”

