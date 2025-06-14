Punjab gets 46 hi-tech ambulances, fleet strength now at 371

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday flagged-off 46 hi-tech ambulances to enhance the emergency medical services across the state. This expansion takes the state’s emergency ambulance fleet strength to 371, boosting its life saving capabilities. The newly inducted fleet also includes seven ‘Child Memorial Ambulances’ dedicated to Samana (Patiala) in memory of the children who lost their lives in a road accident on May 7 this year. (HT File)

The newly inducted fleet also includes seven ‘Child Memorial Ambulances’ dedicated to Samana (Patiala) in memory of the children who lost their lives in a road accident on May 7 this year, according to an official release. These ambulances are equipped with cutting-edge advanced medical equipment.

Singh said all newly inducted ambulances are fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including oxygen and ambu-bag, life-saving drugs, and GPS-enabled tracking systems to ensure rapid response — 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas. “Our goal is to further reduce this to 10 minutes, ensuring critical care reaches patients within the golden hour,” he added.