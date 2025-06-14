Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab gets 46 hi-tech ambulances, fleet strength now at 371

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The inducted ambulances are fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including oxygen and ambu-bag, life-saving drugs, and GPS-enabled tracking systems to ensure rapid response — 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday flagged-off 46 hi-tech ambulances to enhance the emergency medical services across the state. This expansion takes the state’s emergency ambulance fleet strength to 371, boosting its life saving capabilities.

The newly inducted fleet also includes seven ‘Child Memorial Ambulances’ dedicated to Samana (Patiala) in memory of the children who lost their lives in a road accident on May 7 this year. (HT File)
The newly inducted fleet also includes seven ‘Child Memorial Ambulances’ dedicated to Samana (Patiala) in memory of the children who lost their lives in a road accident on May 7 this year. (HT File)

The newly inducted fleet also includes seven ‘Child Memorial Ambulances’ dedicated to Samana (Patiala) in memory of the children who lost their lives in a road accident on May 7 this year, according to an official release. These ambulances are equipped with cutting-edge advanced medical equipment.

Singh said all newly inducted ambulances are fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including oxygen and ambu-bag, life-saving drugs, and GPS-enabled tracking systems to ensure rapid response — 15 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas. “Our goal is to further reduce this to 10 minutes, ensuring critical care reaches patients within the golden hour,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab gets 46 hi-tech ambulances, fleet strength now at 371
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On