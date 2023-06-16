Punjab: Giani Harpreet Singh quits as Akal Takht acting jathedar, Raghbir Singh new head

Days after his attending the engagement of Rajya Sabha Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Raghav Chadha with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13 triggered a controversy, Giani Harpreet Singh stepped down as the acting jathedar of Akal Takht and Giani Raghbir Singh assumed charge as jathedar of the highest Sikh temporal seat.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive committee at its headquarters at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Addressing the media, Dhami said, “Giani Harpreet Singh was serving as the acting jathedar so there was need to designate a jathedar. He willingly left the post. Giani Harpreet Singh is already the jathedar of Takht Damdami Sahib and will continue to hold the post.”

Dhami reiterated that Giani Harpreet Singh had not been removed, but had voluntarily given up the additional charge.

Giani Raghbir Singh was the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, before being appointed jathedar of the Akal Takht.

Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) granthi Giani Sultan Singh succeeds him as the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

Giani Raghbir Singh was born at Sultanwind on the outskirts of Amritsar. Apart from serving as granthi in gurdwaras, he served as one of the Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of the Guru) at Akal Takht from 1995 to 2014, after which he was appointed as granthi of Golden Temple, before being appointed as jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

Leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has a majority in the SGPC, had objected to Giani Harpreet Singh attending Chadha’s engagement. Senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha shared a post in this regard on social media against the acting jathedar. After that, it was being speculated that Giani Harpreet Singh would be removed soon.

