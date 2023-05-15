Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh attends Raghav-Parineeti engagement, sparks row
The presence of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at an AAP MP's engagement party has caused controversy. After a video of the event went viral, SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha accused Singh of allowing the Sikh code of conduct to be breached at the party, where liquor and meat were served. AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the party could not be told where the jathedar could go, while Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring saw "nothing objectionable in it". The jathedar has not commented.
Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s presence at the engagement ceremony of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at Kapurthala House in New Delhi has sparked a row.
As the video of Giani Harpreet Singh at the event went viral over social media, SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha raised objection and said that the jathedar hurt Sikh sentiments.
In a post on Facebook, Valtoha said, “He is jathedar of Akal Takht. Liquor and meat were served on the occasion. Gurbani kirtan was also performed and the couple sat on a sofa which is against the maryada (Sikh code of conduct), and all this happened in the presence of jathedar saab, who is supposed to ensure the implementation of the maryada.”
Valtoha also referred to the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and the imposition of stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the detainees and the spat between jathedar and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
“Just two months ago, the AAP government carried out repression against the Sikhs in Punjab in the name of containing Amritpal Singh and imposed NSA on several Sikh activists. When jathedar saab condemned it, CM Bhagwant Mann targeted him,” Valtoha added, referring to Mann lashing out at Giani Harpreet Singh for ‘provoking’ people by giving a 24-hour ultimatum.
SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal brushed aside the controversy and said, “These are personal comments of Valtoha.”
AAP chief spokesperson in Punjab, Malwinder Singh Kang, said SAD can’t decide for jathedar.
“SAD cannot decide where the jathedar will go or not. Sikh community is not a personal property of the Akali Dal,” Kang said, while Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said he found “Nothing objectionable in it.” Jathedar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.