99.33 crore earmarked for flood protection works in state: Hayer

The Punjab government has earmarked ₹99.33 crore for flood protection in the state and has set a deadline of June 30 to complete the work, said Punjab water resources minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer during a surprise visit to inspect irrigation projects at Ropar Head Works.

Punjab water resources minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meet Hayer said that while the state government is strengthening the canal network for irrigation, it has also taken steps to deal with the potential flood situation during the coming rainy season.

He said that during the current financial year, out of the ₹99.33 crore, ₹79.33 crore will be spent on flood protection work, and an additional amount of ₹20 crore has been earmarked separately to deal with any untoward situation during the flood season.

Hayer further said that the water resources department is also strengthening the infrastructure. For water control at Ropar Head Works, the motorisation of gates of the Sirhind canal flowing from Sutlej has been done at a cost of ₹7.94 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is the first time that a canal or river gate has been automated and in addition Scada system has been installed on the bridge which will measure the exact amount of water released in the canal making it possible to deliver additional water to the right places for irrigation as per requirement,” he said.

A study was done near Chak Dhera village at a cost of ₹15.41 lakh, which will not erode the banks. MLA Dinesh Chadha was also present on this occasion.