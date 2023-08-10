Punjab Police’s AGTF AIG among 4 to get CM Rakshak Padak

Punjab government on Wednesday announced Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak and medal for outstanding policemen.

Sandeep Goel, AIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), DSP (AGTF) Bikramjit Singh Brar, inspector Pushvinder Singh, Patiala and constable Navneet Singh, Hoshiarpur, has been selected for the CM’s Rakshak Medal

For CM’s medal, 15 policemen have been selected, including former SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh, AIG Zonal CID Alam Vijay Singh, SP investigation Vishaljit Singh, DSP STF Ludhiana Range Devinder Singh, DSP Operations Sanjeevan Guru, DSP Flying Squad Vigilance Bureau Barinder Singh, DSP Subhash Chander Arora, CIA incharge Mohali inspector Shiv Kumar, intelligence headquarters’s inspector Gurinder Singh, Counter-intelligence Ludhiana’s inspector Suresh Kumar and intelligence headquarters’s sub-inspector Akshaydeep Singh.

Others selected for the award include ASI (intelligence headquarters) Iqbal Singh, ASI counter-intelligence Bathinda Harwinder Singh, ASI SSG Dinesh Kumar and ASI special operations group Surinder Pal Singh.

“Awards will be given to officers on August 15 by the chief minister,” the notification by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, secretary, home affairs and justice states.