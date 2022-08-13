Punjab government approves release of 25.75cr for new degree colleges

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 13, 2022 03:46 AM IST
Punjab minister for finance, planning, excise and taxation, Harpal Singh Cheema said the finance department has also released a total of ₹30.23 crore to the higher education and language department during last four months.
The Punjab finance minister said 205.13 crore has been released to the school education department during the first four months of the current FY 2022-23. He said that the education sector of the state will not face any shortage of funds as the Punjab government is committed to secure the future of the state. (Bloomberg)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab minister for finance, planning, excise and taxation, Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday approved the release of 25.75 crore to new degree colleges being established across the state. In a statement issued here, Cheema said under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab government is committed to strengthen the higher education infrastructure in the state.

He said the finance department has also released a total of 30.23 crore to the higher education and language department during last four months. It includes 22.5 crore to Punjabi University, Patiala, 7.1 crore for Panjab University, Chandigarh and 6.2 crore for Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Open University, Patiala.

Sharing the details of the funds being released for new degree colleges, Cheema said that the finance department has approved the release of funds amounting 4.56 crore for Government College Abohar (Fazilka), 4.26 crore for Government College Mahian Anandpur Sahib, (Ropar), 3.80 crore for Government College Chabbewal Mukhliana, Hoshiarpur, 3.71 crore for Government College for Girls, Malerkotla, Rs. 1.97 crore for Government College Sidhpur, Gurdaspur, 1.86 crore for Government College, Husner, Gidarbaha, Sri Muktsar Sahib, 1.10 crore for Government College Jadla, SBS Nagar, Rs. 65 lakh for Government College Dholbaha, Hoshiarpur, 98 lakh for Government College Shahkot, Jalandhar and 2.86 crore for Government College Danewala, Malout.

The finance minister said 205.13 crore has been released to the school education department during the first four months of the current FY 2022-23. He said that the education sector of the state will not face any shortage of funds as the Punjab government is committed to secure the future of the state.

