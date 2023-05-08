40 years on, Punjab govt moves court to claim prime land in Patiala

After 40 years, the Punjab government has taken the initiative to claim 8,200 sq yard of prime commercial property, worth ₹200 crore, on Bhupindra Road in Patiala. A notice put up on the boundary wall of the disputed property, stating that its sale or purchase has been stopped after a Patiala court ordered status quo. (HT Photo)

The move came after deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney found that the prime property existed in government records, but certain individuals had laid claim to it. “It has come to my notice that 8,200 square yards of prime government property has been usurped. I have talked to the higher authorities and taken permission to challenge a decree of 1980, which was secured ex-parte without reply from the government. A local court has now declared status quo,” Sawhney said.

She said the financial commissioner, revenue, had given the nod to file a case to protect the prime property. “It’s strange that no one fought for the property earlier,” she said.

“The revenue department report says that this prime land belongs to the Punjab government and has been wrongly claimed by individuals by securing an ex-parte decree. This was not challenged in any higher court. When the matter came to light, I initiated action to protect the right of the state government,” the DC said.

In the court, the administration submitted that the property in dispute pertains to the state of Punjab and the defendant, on the basis of wrong judgment and decree dated February 29, 1980, got mutation number 2266 sanctioned illegally. In 2021, private persons executed deeds in favour of their relatives. It was stated that the documents were wrongly prepared because the property is owned by the state, hence status quo should be granted.

Hearing the case recently, civil judge Gurkiran Singh said: “It is necessary that to avoid multiplicity of litigation and ownership, possession and nature of the property be kept intact as it exists today. Therefore, parties are directed to maintain status quo with regard to the ownership, possession and nature of the property as it exists today till the next date of hearing.”

The court has fixed May 11 for filing the reply.

Last month, the private individuals held a press conference in Patiala and alleged that they had bought the property but the government “was creating problems at the behest of the land mafia”.

