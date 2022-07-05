Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5

The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop.

Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).

She said a meeting with 19 training partners empanelled by FSSAI was held on Monday. They shall provide necessary training to food business operators at a nominal fee of ₹450 (GST extra) per food business operator and ₹250 (GST extra) per street food vendor. The food business operators shall be provided an apron, hat, and certificate on successful completion of the training.

Punjab food safety joint commissioner Manoj Khosla said the training programmes would be monitored periodically, and the progress report would be reviewed every three months by the head office to ensure adherence to food safety norms.

