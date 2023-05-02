New office timings come into effect in Punjab

The new timing in Punjab government offices came into effect on rainy Tuesday morning with chief minister Bhagwant Mann saying the move will not just save power but also result in many other benefits. Staff at Bathinda’s public grievances redressal centre arrived in time but there were no visitors at 7.30am on Tuesday. The new Punjab government work timings shall be in effect till July 15 to save on power consumption. (HT Photo)

With effect from May 2, the timing of state government departments has been changed from the earlier 9am-5pm shift to 7.30am-2pm. The new timing will remain in force till July 15 and result in an estimated saving of up to ₹42 crore during the two-and-a-half month period, said Mann who, along with his staff, arrived at the civil secretariat in Chandigarh at 7.28am.

Several Punjab ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora, besides the Speaker, Kultar Sandhwan, also reached their offices according to the new timing.

According to the power department, peak consumption hours are from 1.30pm to 4pm and the new timing will help ease the load during those hours. “I want to clarify that we are not imposing any cut on industry or domestic power consumers like we used to see earlier,” Mann told reporters and added “We have enough power to supply for paddy sowing.”

Asked if the changed timing could be extended beyond July 15, the chief minister said the government will see the results of the move and take feedback from stakeholders, including employees and the public, and then take a call on it.

Mann claimed that a few states had contacted him for feedback about the initiative.

Morning rush to reach work

Employees rushed to reach offices despite the rain across the state to meet the new timings as the government had passed strict instructions to the heads of departments.

In Ludhiana, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik reached office well before time and said she would counsel employees to report to work half an hour earlier and do physical activity to stay healthy. She checked the attendance and found most of the staff present. The number of visitors was, however, low as people were yet to get used to the new timings.

The employees of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation were present in time in the Zone D office.

State government offices in Amritsar town were also buzzing with activity since 7.30am. Amritsar deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan led the way in ensuring his team reported in time.

Bathinda ADC (general) Pallavi was the first senior functionary to reach the district administrative complex at 7.20am.

In Mohali, government employees began arriving for work before time but there were hardly any visitors.

In Sangrur, officers and employees working at the district administration complex were in time but some officials whose offices are not in the administration complex could not show up in time.

Besides, the Sewa Kendras were found closed in Bathinda and Sangrur at 7.30am and confusion prevailed till officials clarified that their timing has not been changed as they are managed by a private agency.

Outstation staff face travel delay

Employees coming from far-off places found it difficult to reach office on time.

A clerk, requesting anonymity, said, “I live in Bhawanigarh and it takes 30 minutes to reach office in Sangrur. I go to office daily by bus. Today, I didn’t get the bus on time so reported late by a few minutes. The government should also change the timings of buses.”

A woman employee said, “My husband is also a government employee. We have to two school-going children. I have to get them ready before coming to work so it’s tougher for me now.”

Yet another employee, who is a resident of Bathinda, said, “Earlier, I managed to reach office by 9am. Now I have to leave home at 5am but this can’t be happening daily. I will request a transfer.”

(With inputs by Vishal Joshi in Bathinda, Tarsem Deogan in Ludhiana, Mohit Khanna in Mohali and Harmandeep Singh in Sangrur)

