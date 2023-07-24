Punjab inks pact with British Council to make youth job-ready

The Punjab government on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British Council Education India Pvt. Limited (BCEIPL) for opening new avenues of employment for youth.

The project will be launched as a pilot project in the government colleges for 5,000 students from the current academic session (Source:Twitter)

The MoU was signed by director, higher education, Dr Amarpal Singh on behalf of the state government and BCEIPL managing director Duncan Wilson in presence of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, education minister Harjot Bains and UK’s deputy high commissioner, Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett. The CM said this MoU will pave the way for starting a training course for students of government colleges in “English for Work” and upgrade their employability skills at the workplace.

The project will be launched as a pilot project in the government colleges for 5,000 students from the current academic session. Calling it a step forward towards reversing the trend of brain drain from the state, Mann said it will also motivate the youth to stay within India and contribute towards the socio-economic growth of Punjab.

As a part of this project, students will study one level of “English for Work”, more commonly known as “English for Employability Skills”, he added. English for Work is a blended course that focuses on learning English language in real work-like situations, laying major thrust on all skills-listening, reading, writing and speaking with a focus on grammar, pronunciation and vocabulary.