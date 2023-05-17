Punjab govt notifies policy for regularisation of contractual staff

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued a notification for a policy to regularise ad hoc, contractual, daily wage, work charged and temporary employees. A special cadre to continue with such employees, who fulfil the eligibility conditions, in service till the age of 58 years will be created.

The policy has been framed only in relation to Group C and D posts of administrative departments in the state government. (ANI file photo)

The policy has been framed only in relation to Group C and D posts of administrative departments in the state government. As per the provisions of the policy notified by the department of personnel, the employees who have worked on ad hoc, contractual, daily wage, work charged or temporary basis for a continuous period of 10 years will be considered eligible for Group C and D posts.

The applicant must have relevant qualification and experience for the post in terms of service rules with “satisfactory” work and conduct as per the assessment of the department during the 10-year service period. “For calculation of 10 years, the employee must have worked for a period of minimum 240 days in each of these calendar years. Notional breaks will not be considered while calculating the period,” it said.

The beneficiary employees, according to the service conditions, would not form a part of regular cadre of posts and be placed only against the posts created in special cadre. They will be granted pay, perks and allowances as decided by the finance department.

