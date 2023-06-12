‘Vision document’ for 10% economic growth by 2047 soon: Harpal Cheema

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has been drafting a vision document to achieve 7.5% per annum growth rate of the economy by 2030 and 10% by 2047.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (File photo)

He said the document would act as a guiding document for successive governments to focus their efforts and policies in the right direction.

Disclosing this while addressing a press conference here, Cheema said the comprehensive vision document being drafted by the planning department would highlight the current status, sector-wise challenges, short-term (2030) and long-term (2047) targets, and strategies to achieve the identified targets.

“It aims at converging efforts of different administrative departments and agencies to meet the challenges and achieve identified sectoral goals,” he added.

The FM said the document would also highlight the grey areas which require serious and rigorous efforts to rejuvenate the state’s economy giving boost to employment, industry, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure development, sustainable cities, and communities.

