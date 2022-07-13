Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers
chandigarh news

Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, with immediate effect.
The Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, with immediate effect. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByPTI, Chandigarh

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, with immediate effect.

According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP crime and Bureau of Investigation.

Arun Pal Singh has been posted as inspector general (internal vigilance) while Rakesh Agrawal has been given the charge of IG (counter-intelligence). Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (technical education).

Inderbir Singh has been posted as deputy inspector general-cum-joint director, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, while Babu Lal Meena has been given the charge of DIG (Intelligence), the order said.

S Boopathi has been posted as DIG (provisioning), in addition to the current charge of DIG (Jalandhar range) while Patil Ketan Baliram has been given the post of assistant inspector general (training). IPS officer Nanak Singh has been posted as AIG (personnel) while Ajay Maluja goes as AIG (Special Task Force), Bathinda.

RELATED STORIES

Besides, several PPS officers, including Harmeet Singh Hundal, Surinder Kumar, Rupinder Singh and Ashish Kapoor, have also been transferred, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP