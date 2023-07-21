1,441 Punjab villages in 19 districts still affected by flood

Punjab government on Friday claimed that to speed-up the relief operations in the state as 26,800 persons have been evacuated and taken to safe places.

A spokesperson informed that 1,441 villages were affected by the flood till 8am on July 21. A total of 155 relief camps have been set up in the state in which 4,560 people have been provided shelter.

Currently, 19 districts are affected by floods including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot. According to the report received by the revenue department from different districts, a total of 40 people have lost their lives due to floods in the state. As per the information received from the animal husbandry department, a total of 1,746 animals treated in the state while the number of vaccinated animals is 4,836.

Rescue teams of the department are working round the clock to provide treatment, supply feed, fodder and silage to the needy animals. Special flood relief camps are also being organised in affected districts.

On the other hand, the teams of the health department are working in the flood-affected areas with full attention. According to the spokesperson, 458 Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been working at flood affected areas. The health department has set up 246 medical camps in the affected areas. He further informed that dry food packets are being continuously distributed in the flood affected areas. 22,881 dry food packets have been distributed in Rupnagar, 64,000 in Patiala, 4,800 in SAS Nagar, 5,700 in SBS Nagar and 22,00 in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Meanwhile, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Friday evening visited flood affected areas. While interacting with the locals, Khuddian said that Punjab government was ensuring all possible assistance to families facing tough time.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Khudiram went to both sides of the breach at Dhussi bandh near Gatta Mundi Kasu to take stock of ongoing work for plugging the breach.

