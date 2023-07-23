Punjab govt to open 8 UPSC coaching centres: Mann

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government will soon open eight ultra-modern training centres in the state for imparting coaching for exams conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government will soon open eight ultra-modern training centres in the state for imparting coaching for exams conducted by UPSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chairing a high-level meeting here, the CM expressed concern over the declining ratio of the state in central services, especially in the exams conducted by the UPSC.

He said despite having enormous talent the youth of state are not able to crack these exams firstly due to their inclination towards going abroad and secondly in the dearth of quality coaching in the state.

Mann said that the state government is committed to reverse this trend for which these eight coaching centres are being opened across Punjab.

The CM said these centres will provide quality training to youth, free of cost, for clearing the UPSC exams and serve the country by notching coveted positions in both the state and union government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON