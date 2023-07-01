Punjab to buy private thermal plant: Mann

: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Punjab government will buy a private thermal plant to boost the state’s coal-based power production.

(ANI)

The chief minister, in a statement, said that the state government has placed its bid for purchasing a private power plant and very soon this process will be completed.

Even though CM Mann did not share any details about the thermal plant, the state-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was one of the 12 bidders for taking over the 540 MW Goindwal thermal power plant in Tarn Taran after corporate insolvency proceedings were initiated against its owner GVK Power.

Mann said this will help in making the state power surplus by augmenting its power production.

He said that at present, state-owned thermal plants at Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar produce 1,760 mega watt (MW) of power and with the purchase of a private power plant, production capacity of another 540 MW will be added to it.

The chief minister said that with the resumption of coal supply from Pachwara coal mine, the state has surplus coal which can be used to run these thermal plants effectively.

He said that for the first time in the history of the state, the Punjab government has put a bid for purchasing a private thermal power plant whereas previous governments had sold these properties.

The chief minister said that the state has enough supply and stock of coal through which these plants can be run efficiently. He said that the state government is supplying uninterrupted and regular power to all the sectors even during peak paddy season.

Mann said that the state government has already made elaborate arrangements in this regard and there is no shortage of power in the state.

