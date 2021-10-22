Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab government to restart selection process of PTU V-C after finalising name for post
chandigarh news

Punjab government to restart selection process of PTU V-C after finalising name for post

The process was set aside by Punjab government at the eleventh hour after some aspirants for the vice-chancellor’s post raised questions on selection process, say officials
Inder Kumar Gujral-Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU), Kapurthala. The vice-chancellor’s post has been lying vacant for some time.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:45 AM IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh

The Punjab government has decided to restart the selection process of vice-chancellor of the Inder Kumar Gujral-Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU), Kapurthala, after nearly finalising the name of Prof Siby John when Amarinder Singh was chief minister.

The government will again issue advertisement for the post, officials familiar with the matter said.

The name of John from the Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, who earlier served in the IKG-PTU, was considered almost final for the post when the file recommending the name of the candidate of choice was sent to the Punjab governor for final approval on August 25, it is learnt.

Earlier, the varsity’s board of governors had sent a panel of three names, including VK Paul from the National Institute of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, and Onkar Singh from Technical University Lucknow, besides John to the state government.

But the process was set aside at the eleventh hour after some aspirants raised questions on selection, citing favoritism. Some had even approached the then technical education minister Charanjit Channi (now chief minister) claiming that candidates from Punjab were completely ignored.

RELATED STORIES

There were also reports at the time of Channi having no say in the selection process for the V-C’s post.

State technical education minister Rana Gurjit Singh said the file on the V-C’s appointment was back with the government. “We will start the selection process afresh,” he said.

Sixteen names of a total of 67 candidates who had applied for the V-C’s post were shortlisted for appearing before the select panel headed by the chief secretary.

The post of the PTU V-C had fallen vacant on May 31 when Ajay Kumar’s term came to an end. Currently, the principal secretary (technical education) is holding the V-C’s charge.

Ad hocism has taken over higher technical institutes in Punjab with three out of four state government-run universities functioning without a regular V-C. The two newly upgraded technical varsities — Shaheed Bhagat Singh Technical University, Ferozepur, and the Sardar Beant Singh Technical University, Gurdaspur — don’t have a regular V-C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kharar: Two protesting unemployed teachers climb atop water tank

Property services: Chandigarh panel holds meeting

Give the BJP a chance in Fatehpur: Jai Ram

Derogatory posters case: SIT submits CFSL writing sample report of one sacrilege accused in court
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP