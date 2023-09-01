Punjab government to withdraw its notification on the dissolution of panchayats: Victory of democratic institutions, says Congress

Chandigarh

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (File photo)

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday termed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s move to take back its decision to dissolve the panchayats as the “victory” of the democratic institutions.

The Congress leader said the AAP government was compelled to take back the undemocratic decision only after it got pulled up by the Punjab and Haryana high court. He said the Punjab Congress also took a firm stand against this “irrational” decision and raised the issue on several platforms.

“The credibility of our democratic institutions hinges on fair and transparent processes that respect the rights of all citizens, regardless of political affiliations. Therefore, the AAP had no right to tinker with democratic values,” he said in a statement.

Later in a post on X, Bajwa asked the Mann government why action was not taken against Bhullar.

“Why has @BhagwantMann not taken any action against the Rural Development Minister? The notification could not have been made without his knowledge, and if it had been made without his knowledge then it shows the incompetence of the minister,” the Congress leader posted on X.

“Laljit Bhullar should have faced the consequences of wasting the precious time of the court and Punjab’s taxpayers’ money,” he added.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, while congratulating the panches, sarpanches and the gram panchayats on the restoration of their tenure, said the state government’s autocratic decision of dissolving all panchayats before completion of their term/tenure had exposed the double standards of the AAP leadership.

He said the government’s move to take it back was a tight slap on the face of the leadership hell bent on snatching away the rights of the elected representatives of the people. Warring said the Congress had always stood by the people of the state and had always raised its voice to protect their legitimate rights. “We raised the issue and held dharnas to press the state government to revoke the unconstitutional decision,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, while addressing media persons at Baba Bakala, said AAP government’s decision to dissolve panchayats was flawed.

“The decision to dissolve panchayats six months before their term was aimed at taking over control of these grassroots bodies from elected representatives and handing them over to their chosen favourites,” Sukhbir said.

