AAP govt not listening, there’s no transparency: Punjab guv Purohit

Amid a stand-off between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Raj Bhavan, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (83), completing two years at the helm this month, discussed his points of conflict with the Bhagwant Mann-led government during an exclusive sit-down interview with HT on Friday. In March this year, the Punjab government moved the Supreme Court accusing the governor of not “reverting” to the cabinet’s decision of summoning the budget session. The apex court, however, counselled both sides to not let their political differences come in the way of discharging constitutional duties. Their strained ties have only turned worse since. Edited excerpts: GOING BY THE RULE BOOK Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit interacting with HT at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

You have proactively pursued the drug issue, calling it a major concern for Punjab. What is your assessment of the menace?

It is an alarming situation. Even today, the media has highlighted a report that 60% to 70% of Punjab’s population (roughly 3 crore) is addicted to drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau raided and sealed 58 wines shop in Ludhiana last month for illegally selling drugs. That’s just one district. You can imagine how serious the situation is in all 23 districts. The feedback I get from different sections of people also paints a grim picture. Maximum drug supply is coming from across the border. So, every quarter, I’ve been touring six districts sharing the boundary with Pakistan, along with officials of all state and central departments, including the army.

What needs to be done to tackle the drug problem?

We must stop the smuggling. A racket is going on in a big way. ‘Thane mile huye hain (Police stations are involved. Not all, but certain policemen are hand in glove with the drug mafia. Roping in locals is crucial. That is why I decided to set up the Nagrik Suraksha Samiti (citizen defence committees) in all villages within 15km of the border. These will act as eyes and ears of security agencies on drugs coming through drones. Three best performing committees in each border district will get a reward of ₹6 lakh out of the governor’s fund. Union home minister Amit Shah has taken a positive note of my suggestion to equip the BSF with more anti-drone systems. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Agniveer scheme is getting a tremendous response in Punjab, I have requested the defence minister to raise the recruitment quota for border areas. I have also been sharing my feedback with the state government.

What has been their response?

The response is lukewarm. Very, very cold. They don’t want to listen to anything. I want to help them. They should take my help. Instead of welcoming my suggestions, they oppose everything, saying ‘the governor should not say this, the governor should say that’. Why shouldn’t I speak? They don’t know the Constitution. They don’t know the responsibilities of the state government and duties of the governor. Nor do they try to know.

What do you expect the state government do on the drug issue?

They need to work on a war-footing. The police should be equally worried and identify the black sheep in their ranks and throw them out. To create employment, additional incentives should be given for new industry in the border belt. But unfortunately, there is mismanagement going on in allocation of funds.

You have voiced concern over illegal mining. The AAP government claims to have rid the state of a long-entrenched mining mafia.

The problem is very serious throughout Punjab. Despite the state government boasting about its mining policy, I get a lot of complaints with proof. Illegal mining is going on unabated. Some complaints even suggest their own workers and elected representatives are involved with the mafia. It is not a foolproof policy. Chances of corruption are there. It has to be monitored.

There has been a running letter war and a public spat between CM Mann and you, which suggests a rift. How do you describe your relationship with him?

There is no letter war from my side. There is no letter war from my side. I just issue a clarification after they say things against me or act against the constitutional framework. For example, I received a file from the CM’s office that he had appointed someone as vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University. That is illegal. The CM has no power or role to appoint a V-C; only the governor has as chancellor. So, I had to question that appointment and explain it to the people. I keep books on my constitutional role and responsibilities with me like the Ramayana and the Gita. I have completed seven years as governor of four states - Assam, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu. None of the other CMs ever had issues with me. In fact, they approached me for guidance. But, in Punjab, this government doesn’t want to understand due to its selfish interests

Mann and his party say you are interfering in government functioning?

I’m performing my duty as mandated by the constitution – ensure a perfect, corruption-free administration in the state. Section 167 of the Constitution clearly lays down that governor has the right to ask for any information from the state for administration. Even the Supreme Court agreed with this when the Mann government moved it against my ruling on the budget session. The CM is duty-bound to furnish information asked by the governor. But, they are against the Constitution and get angry the moment I ask for any information.

Have things changed since the SC counsel?

Nothing. It is the same attitude. They are so adamant. They illegally summoned a special session in June that has never happened before in the country. It was totally unconstitutional. And, they passed four bills and sent them to me for approval. All I’m asking for is transparency in their working. I received a complaint that two lakh SC/ST students are not getting scholarship in Punjab. I sought the state government’s reply on this. Is it not my duty? They are not giving it.

Why is the state government not replying to your queries?

There is a doubt of corruption. There may be something wrong. Three months ago, there was such a heinous crime by one of their ministers, Lal Chand Kataruchak. I received a video of his alleged sexual misconduct, which I got investigated by Chandigarh Police which found it to be authentic. Then I wrote to the CM, saying ‘Please remove this dirty man as he is not fit to be in your cabinet’. Only yesterday, I received the CM’s reply that the complainant has withdrawn his complaint so there is no case against the minister. Rather than taking action, leepa poti kar diya (they opted for a cover-up)’. This is their way of working. They will have to mend their ways.

What options do you have in case things stay the way they are?

I am giving them ample time… sending reminders. When all the means are exhausted, I will do whatever needs to be done. I am working in that direction now. Something will have to be done. Ultimately, ignoring the governor’s communication for information is also tantamount to the contempt of the court. It is a criminal offence that they are committing.

In a letter to the chief minister last month, you made a mention of complaints of corruption. Has he responded?

Not at all.The AAP government says it has zero tolerance to corruption. But,lack of transparency in their system raises doubts. I have written seven letters to the CM, after receiving complaints from people about corruption, serious lacunas, illegal delegation of authority. One complaint alleged that an outsider has been attending official meetings at the civil secretariat. How can you allow that when the cabinet is under oath to maintain secrecy? At this stage, I should not reveal more but I have a lot of material. My team appears to have foolproof cases of corruption. Investigation is on. I will disclose them at a proper time.

The chief minister says he is answerable to 3 crore Punjabis, and not to Raj Bhavan.

But, he has to run the state according to the Constitution, not on his whims. ‘Aap badshah thodi ho (You’re not a king)’. How can I allow that? It shows how adamant he is. He doesn’t bother for the Constitution which makes him duty bound to provide information about administration sought by me. I have sent 10 to 15 letters to the CM and he has not responded to most. It means ‘kuch toh kaala hai. Gadbad hai tabhi toh (Something is fishy)’.

The AAP accuses you of acting as an “agent of the BJP”.

Nobody tells me to do… I am only guided by the Constitution.

The CM says that by questioning his cabinet’s decisions, you are trying to undermine the executive and legislative powers of his government.

Let him cite one example where I interfered in the working of the government. I challenge them. I am only asking for the information. I do not give them direction to do this or that. I have taken oath in the name of God to protect the Constitution, which I will do come what may. I will not allow him to go against the Constitution. If he does, he will have to face consequences. There is a limit to my patience. He should not test that.

What kind of consequences?

If nothing improves, I will send a detailed report to the President, who is my immediate boss.

You have called the two-day special session held in June as “patently illegal”. What happens to the four Bills passed during the session?

I am examining them. They are complicated Bills. By calling the session, they took a short cut to bypass the governor’s authority. If the session is illegal, how can the Bills be legal? Perhaps, I will have to reserve and send it to the President.

The government may move the court against your ruling on the session?

They are free to go. Who stops them? Everything is clear. There is transparency in Raj Bhavan.

The SC had asked both you and the CM not to let your political differences come in the way of discharge of constitutional duties. Why is there no easing of tension?

You read the defamatory speech delivered by him (CM) in the assembly. He used derogatory language against me, saying ‘Letter likhta rehta hai’. He called me ‘vehla’ (idle) and termed my official communication as ‘love letters’. This is not done. He has certain legal protections in the House. Let him utter such remarks against me outside. The day he does, I will tell my office to file a criminal complaint against him and book him under Section 124 of Indian Penal Code (assaulting the reputation of President or governor with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power). Even attempt to put pressure or overawe the governor makes him liable for criminal action. Nobody can defame the governor. Mann will have to be mindful of his language and can’t go on abusing me for no reason. A governor has a lot of power.

Like Punjab, chief ministers of other Opposition-ruled states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telengana and Kerala have accused the governors of overreach.

I don’t know about other states. Tell me one wrong I have done here. Without evidence, you can blame anybody.

But, we don’t see such proactive approach in the governors appointed in the BJP-ruled states. The allegation is that governors are trying to show Opposition-ruled states in poor light.

I have never done that. I have not charged this government with corruption… I have certain information and will reveal it only after proper investigation.

Isn’t the conflict between the two top constitutional heads impacting governance in the sensitive border state of Punjab?

Certainly. He ( the CM) should understand these things. Either he should have the best legal advisers or come to me. I shall explain everything to him. Under the given circumstances, I am the sufferer. ‘CM ke barabar mein ho nahin sakta (I can’t stoop to the CM’s level). I have my own stature as governor. There is no bad blood or dispute from my side. But, I will not do or accept anything beyond the Constitution. Punjab needs a corruption-free, honest governance. The state’s debt, in one year, has increased by ₹50,000 crore to ₹3.5 lakh crore. How will they run the state? There is a limit to what you can borrow. It (the AAP government) has hired a plane at ₹8 lakh per hour. The CM is flying with (Delhi CM and AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal to other states. You can imagine the burden on the state’s finances. Am I not entitled to ask for ‘hisaab (account)’ for such extravagant flying on taxpayer’s money? If I do, they will call it interference. Governance in Punjab has vested interest and is not transparent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ramesh Vinayak A journalist of over 35 years standing, Ramesh Vinayak is Executive Editor of Hindustan Times at Chandigarh He specialises in covering the north Indian territory of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, besides the Punjabi diaspora. ...view detail