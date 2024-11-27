Menu Explore
Punjab governor meets Union ministers to discuss regional issues

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 27, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria concluded a two-day visit to New Delhi where he met several Union ministers to discuss collaborative solutions for various key regional issues.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. (Photo: X)
During his visit on Monday and Tuesday, Kataria held discussions with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, and several others.

The meetings focused on critical areas such as infrastructure development, border concerns, resource allocation, tourism promotion, labor welfare, and strengthening cooperation between Punjab, Chandigarh, and the central government.

Kataria emphasised the need for modernising transport networks and improving public services to foster sustainable growth in the region. He reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the central government to secure the necessary support for Punjab and Chandigarh’s development. Kataria is scheduled to return to Chandigarh on Wednesday.

