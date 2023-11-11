Punjab governor needs to carry out duties expected of him: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the governor should carry out the duties expected of him, hours after the Supreme Court pulled up the constitutional head of the state for not giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann handing over appointment letter to a recruit in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sourced)

Reacting to the apex court’s remarks Mann said he doesn’t want any confrontation with governor Banwarilal Purohit. During his interaction with reporters after handing over appointment letters to recruits in various departments, Mann said we are not against any individual or person occupying a constitutional post.

“Even after the latest observations by the apex court, I am of the view that both chief minister and governor offices should work in one spirit for the welfare of Punjab. I respect the governor but he should have consulted experts for good legal advice. Why does he start signing the bills when the matter reaches the court,” Mann said.

Mann asserted that it isn’t about that we have defeated the governor in this case but in the interest of the state there needs to be “good relations between CM and governor.”

“I respect him as an elder and would continue to do so. Because I run an elected government it is my duty to get the money bills and other bills cleared from the Vidhan Sabha. It is the duty of the governor to sign the bills,” Mann asserted.

Mann said that since the chief minister is running the state, it is his duty to carry out legislative businesses. “For this, I am accountable to people. People have elected us for five years, we have to pass bills, money bills. So, it is the duty of the governor that he should sign the bills so that these can become Acts,” he said.

Purohit had earlier stated that the October 20-21 assembly session — which was projected as an extension of the Budget session — was “bound to be illegal” and any business conducted during it “unlawful”.

On October 20, the Punjab government had cut short its two-day session. Mann had then announced to move the Supreme Court against the governor for withholding his approval of three bills.

Govt has ensured merit-based recruitment

Mann on Friday gave Diwali gifts to 583 youth by handing over appointment letters to them in various departments, taking the tally of government jobs provided by the present dispensation to 37,683.

Addressing the gathering, the CM alleged that due to the callousness of previous regimes, government jobs were a ‘distant dream’ for the youth of the state, whereas his government has ensured jobs are given as per merit, for which a transparent mechanism has been evolved.

