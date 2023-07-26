Will write to Centre for flood relief: Punjab Governor

Stating that floods have caused a massive damage in state, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit said that he will soon send a report to Centre to seek help.

The Punjab governor on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas in Sangrur and also neighbouring district Patiala. (HT Photo)

The governor on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas in Sangrur and also neighbouring district Patiala. He interacted with the affected persons, bureaucrats and officials to take stock of situation. So far state government has not sent any report to Centre to seek any help, though it has pegged the loss to tune of ₹1,000 crore.

Interacting with the media, the governor said that he has taken stock of flood-affected areas. “ The role of deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police Patiala, who acted swiftly and sensing gravity of situation called NDRF, is worth appreciation. Besides that the administration, also provided all needed help to affected areas”, he said.

He said that the downpour caused massive losses in the state. Purohit said that he has already written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs highlighting the floods and its impact in Punjab, to seek Centre’s help. “The district administrations are compiling the reports of damages, and once this process is completed, I will write to Centre to seek help”.

The governor said he is duty-bound to apprise the Centre about the happenings in Punjab, including floods. The governor said he will soon visit Jalandhar to further access damage in Doaba. During his visit, when the governor asked the officials about the agony of farmers, DC Sakshi Sawhney, informed him that state government is providing the sampling of paddy to ensure maximum plantation in the flood-affected areas before August 15.

Inspector general of police, Mukhwinder Singh Chinna briefed the governor about assistance of Punjab Police provided to NDRF and army for rescue operations, beside motivating public to join administration for rescue and relief works. Meanwhile, the local residents alleged that they were not allowed to meet the governor and only selected persons are provided the opportunity to interact with the governor. They demanded relief package from Centre.

