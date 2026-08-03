Punjab governor urges youth to become driving force behind drug-free India

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday called upon the youth to become the driving force behind a drug-free and developed India during the Chandigarh launch of the nationwide “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Abhiyaan”.

Kataria administered the Nasha Mukti Pledge to the participants and emphasised that every young person who stays away from drugs and motivates others to do the same. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the 100-week campaign aimed at mobilising young people against substance abuse through sustained awareness, community participation and positive youth engagement. The live telecast of the same was successfully organised by the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) at community centres across the city.

“India’s youth are not only the nation’s future but also its greatest strength in the present, urging them to lead the fight against substance abuse and inspire others to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, said Kataria while attending the launch at Tagore Theatre.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that the campaign is not merely about individual well-being but about securing the future of families, society and the nation. He emphasised that the initiative, which began in Kashi, has now evolved into a nationwide movement with the support of over 125 spiritual organisations and numerous NGOs. Congratulating the youth for taking the anti-drug pledge, he announced that the campaign would continue for the next 100 weeks through dedicated awareness activities every Sunday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kataria administered the Nasha Mukti Pledge to the participants and emphasised that every young person who stays away from drugs and motivates others to do the same becomes a valuable contributor to nation-building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kataria administered the Nasha Mukti Pledge to the participants and emphasised that every young person who stays away from drugs and motivates others to do the same becomes a valuable contributor to nation-building. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, including youth, students, senior citizens, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members, Market Welfare Association (MWA) representatives, and community leaders.