Punjab governor writes to CM dubbing appointment “illegal”: Former PAU V-Cs come out in SS Gosal’s support

Former vice-chancellors (V-C) of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday came forward to express shock and dismay over the purported communique wherein state governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to remove the present V-C Satbir Singh Gosal after terming his appointment “totally illegal”.

While the former heads of the premier agri university discussed the technical aspect and the autonomous status of the argi university, they also dubbed the entire fiasco as “unfortunate”.

They said that such episodes set a wrong precedent and made a dent in the stature of a scientist who has devoted his life in service.

Former PAU VC Dr SS Johl, who served as the V-C from April 23, 1986, to June 22, 1986, highlighted the possibility of procedural lapses, saying “I am surprised to know that the government appointed the V-C without the approval of the chancellor/governor. If due process has not been followed and the government issued orders directly, it is a lack of information on the part of the government.”

“Removal of Dr Gosal is an insult to a well-recognised scientist. It is so unfortunate,” he added.

Questioning the timing of the objection, Dr MS Kang, who was V-C between April 30, 2007 and April 4, 2011, said, “It seems strange that it took two months for the governor to raise an objection to Dr Gosa’s appointment. The governor was okay with his appointment when the two met a month ago. I do believe that the PAU’s board of management followed the acts and statutes outlined in the act of parliament in 1962.”

KS Aulakh, whose term lasted between April 1, 2001 to April 6, 2007, meanwhile, dubbed it a “technical mistake” citing the UGC rules. He said, “PAU is an autonomous body and the University Grant Commission (UGC) rules do not apply. Our board of management is fully empowered to appoint the V-C.”

Purohit, the chancellor of PAU, had earlier raised the issues on Gosal’s appointment, saying it had been done without following the norms of the UGC or seeking his (the chancellor’s) approval.