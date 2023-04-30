TIECON Chandigarh 2023 ‘Govt making efforts to convert Mohali city into start-up hub’

The Punjab government is making efforts to convert Mohali city into a hub of business start-ups and investment as the city has ideal ecosystem and business-related surroundings.

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover interacting session during Tiecon Chandigarh 2023 on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

This was stated by Punjab principal secretary, Industries and Commerce, Dilip Kumar on Saturday during the TIECON Chandigarh event.

He added that the state government is coming up with a dedicated IT policy soon, which will further help young entrepreneurs.

TIECON Chandigarh 2023 is the 8th edition of the annual calendar event organised by TIE Chandigarh on Saturday and celebrated the 20th year of its inception and service to the tech ecosystem across the northern region.

“The Punjab government is focused on setting up new industries in the state and our policies of ‘Punjab Investment Mission’ are business friendly. The state wants to replicate ‘Gujarat International Finance Tec-City’ in the state for progressive future. For the investors and youngsters, there has to be an element of madness and imagination to be a unicorn and the state government is here with full backing and support,” Kumar added.

“Mohali is rapidly developing as a start-up hub as the city has world-class amenities. Mohali is a strategic location with the presence of the international airport and city’s proximity to Delhi. Also, Mohali is a knowledge hub and has universities and research institutions such as IISER, NIPER, ISB and others,” he added.

Lauding recent efforts of the state government to develop the region as an IT hub, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) director, Punjab, Devesh Tyagi also sought cooperation from the Punjab government for the early setting up of more such centres in the state. “IT is a thrust sector for the state government and its potential to create jobs for youth is immense,” the CEO, Invest Punjab, KK Yadav said during the discussion.

TIE Chandigarh president Robin Aggarwal said, “In the last two decades, we have been successful in providing a solid platform and ecosystem for all budding start up entrepreneurs. This has been possible with active and sustained support of all stakeholders.”

Donning the role of a professional mentor with characteristic elan and ease, famous Bollywood villain Gulshan Grover imparted success tips to budding entrepreneurs and underlined that commercial success is the benchmark of efforts made in right earnest.

4 tricity start-ups out to carve their success stories

Millet sisters

Chandigarh-based sisters Aman (34) and Daman (38) began baking millet-based treats a year-and-a-half ago.

Their brand, “Kitchen stories by us,” offers a variety of vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, and oil-free cakes, cookies, brownies, pinnis, and sweets. Aman has a PhD in biotechnology and her sister Daman is a dentist.

They began experimenting with millet and eventually launched their business, which now generates an annual revenue of 10 lakh.

“My dad became diabetic, and we both sisters were concerned about his dietary options. Eventually, we turned to millet as a viable alternative, which is a nutritious and versatile food source, “ Aman, the owner of the start-up, said.

Cyber Cops

According to Mohali-based Tarun Malhotra, founder of Cyber Cops, in the current tech-savvy climate where fraudulent activities, phishing scams, and other types of online threats are rampant, Cyber Cops offer top-notch security services and auditing solutions to protect your business.

After acquiring valuable experience in reputable tech firms, Tarun established his start-up in March 2022. Tarun’s business is thriving and profitable, with over 50 clients in America, Dubai, and India.

“It is important for young individuals and aspiring entrepreneurs to comprehend that they will encounter numerous obstacles and rejections in their journey. Nevertheless, they must persevere and dedicate themselves entirely to their endeavours, as this is the key to achieving their objectives,” says Tarun.

Encash your trash

At the age of 20, Sukant Gupta from Ambala initiated his business venture, SCRAPBUK, which involves producing pens and pencils utilising raw materials like newspapers and cardboard.

Established in 2020, SCRAPBUK is an early-stage start-up that has developed an online platform in the form of a mobile application to streamline the buying and selling of scrap materials.

The startup is headquartered in tricity and has an active presence in Panchkula, Mohali, Chandigarh, Derabassi, and Lucknow (UP), with plans to expand to more cities in the near future.

According to Sukant Gupta, the 23-year-old CEO and founder of SCRAPBUK, the government has not taken any measures to promote recycling and repurposing of waste materials. Additionally, there is a general lack of public awareness regarding the potential for creating fascinating items from discarded materials. Within two years, Sukant has established a highly lucrative business that has generated over ₹1 crore in revenue.

Beauty Sailor

Beauty Sailor is a brand of Abbey Edge India Private Limited, an e-commerce company founded in Mohali in September 2020. The start-up’s objective is to narrow the chasm between superior quality skincare and its affordability, catering to individuals who desire lavish skincare to enhance their mood.

Avtar Singh, 38, the founder, CEO, and managing director of Abbey Edge possesses over 15 years of experience in the corporate arena and is the driving force behind the company’s vision.

According to Avtar Singh, the idea for his start-up came about when his overseas relatives visited him during the lockdown, and he was intrigued by their meticulous skincare routine.

Together with Raman Kaur (partner), Avtar Singh runs a flourishing business offering a diverse range of skincare, hair and body care products.

