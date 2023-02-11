Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt being run by Kejriwal, says Sukhbir Badal

Punjab govt being run by Kejriwal, says Sukhbir Badal

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 10:07 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Saturday said that the state government in Punjab is being run by Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal addressing a party meeting at Gurdwara Manji Sahib (Alamgir Sahib) in village Alamgir in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Saturday said that the state government in Punjab is being run by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is “just a pawn in his hands.” Badal was in Ludhiana to attend a meeting with party workers at Alamgir Sahib Gurdwara.

Badal stated that the law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated and that government is being controlled by Arvind Kejriwal, and not Bhagwant Mann. He said that the state is going in the wrong direction and there is no real government in place.

Badal also alleged that various scandals are being exposed one after the other. He accused AAP government of having no vision for Punjab, while adding that AAP was misleading the people.

“AAP government has done a scam of around 600-700 crore with the excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate is catching them one by one and they will be exposed. Corruption and scams are openly going on. Money is being collected for Arvind Kejriwal.”

16 lakh forms filled for release of SIkh prisoners: Dhami

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that so far more than 16 lakh forms have been filled under SGPC’s signature campaign, seeking release of Sikh prisoners. Dhami said this after a joint meeting of the SGPC and SAD, which was also attended by SAD president Sukbir Badal.

He said in order to accelerate this initiative, a strategy has been drawn up to hold events at the village level from February 18.

Badal asked the present SGPC members, Akali leaders, women and youth SAD workers to ensure maximum participation of the people in villages in SGPC’s signature campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP