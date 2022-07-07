Punjab govt directs depts to use Gurmukhi script on all signboards, nameplates

Chandigarh : To ensure the use of the Punjabi language in all the government offices of the state, the Bhagwant Mann government on Wednesday directed all the heads of the departments to strictly adhere to the directive of using Punjabi as the official language for all department names, signboards and nameplates.

Disclosing this here, AAP’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the initiative has been taken by the chief minister as he firmly believes that promoting mother tongue Punjabi is the primary as well as the moral duty of the government.

The higher education and languages department issued this order as per the Punjab State Language Act-1967 under section 4 and Punjab Official Language (amended) Act-2008, he said in a statement.

According to the order, it has been made mandatory for all government and semi-government institutions, boards, corporations and educational institutes to write all the department names, signboards, road milestones and road names in the Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script.

Kang said that if the need arises to write any other language, it must be written below in a smaller font. To ensure compliance, a letter has been sent a letter to heads of all the state departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, district session judges, secretary of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, registrar of Punjab and Haryana high court, chairmen of boards and corporations and all semi-government organisations by principal secretary, higher education and languages department, Krishan Kumar.

