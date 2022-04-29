Punjab govt dissolves 20 welfare boards, to be reconstituted soon

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved 20 welfare boards, including Dalit Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board and Kamboj Welfare Board, with immediate effect, paving the way for their reconstitution.

These boards set up for the welfare of various communities will be reconstituted soon with the appointment of new office-bearers, persons familiar with the development said.

The boards, which have been dissolved, include Bazigar and Tapprivas Welfare Board, Brahman Welfare Board, Khatri Arora Welfare Board, Dalit Welfare Board, Rai Sikh Welfare Board, Rajput Kalyan Welfare Board, Saini Welfare Board, Prajapat Welfare Board, Ramgarhia Welfare Board, Aggarwal Welfare Board, Gujjar Welfare Board, Swarankar Welfare Board, Punjab Muslim Welfare Board, Saini Welfare Board, Kanojia Welfare Board and Masih Bhalai Welfare Board.