Punjab govt expands free pilgrimage scheme, adds 4 new circuits

The Punjab government on Saturday announced expansion of its flagship “Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana” adding four new pilgrimage circuits to the list of destinations covered under the free travel scheme for devotees. The state government’s scheme provides free pilgrimages to senior citizens.

Two routes are already operational under the scheme.The first covers Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir, while the second connects Sri Anandpur Sahib with Mata Naina Devi Ji Mandir. (ANI photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The newly added routes include Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan, Haridwar-Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made during a public gathering attended by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said the Punjab government is committed to facilitating spiritual journeys for citizens while simultaneously investing in the preservation and development of prominent religious sites across the state. He added that the government is also promoting cultural and spiritual values through various initiatives.

Kejriwal highlighted the recent observance of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, stating that the occasion was commemorated with dignity and devotion. He also referred to the ongoing celebrations marking the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass, describing them as grand and inclusive.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about infrastructure development at religious sites, Kejriwal said the historic Maa Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala is undergoing extensive renovation and development at a cost of ₹85 crore. The project is expected to be completed by September this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about infrastructure development at religious sites, Kejriwal said the historic Maa Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala is undergoing extensive renovation and development at a cost of ₹85 crore. The project is expected to be completed by September this year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The temple holds immense faith for devotees. Once completed, it will emerge as a magnificent religious destination and people from across the state should visit it,” he said.

Providing details of the pilgrimage programme, Kejriwal said two routes are already operational under the scheme. The first covers Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir, while the second connects Sri Anandpur Sahib with Mata Naina Devi Ji Mandir.

He announced that three additional routes would soon be launched, covering Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam Ji, Haridwar and Rishikesh, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Encouraging citizens to participate in the scheme, Kejriwal said the experience of travelling together in specially arranged luxury buses creates a unique spiritual atmosphere. He noted that devotees travel as a group, sing “bhajans” during the journey and share a sense of community throughout the pilgrimage.

“Even those who can afford to travel on their own should undertake this journey once through the scheme. The feedback from pilgrims who have already participated has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

‘Hey Ram!’ to be staged across Punjab

The AAP leader also announced that acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana’s popular theatrical production “Hey Ram!” will be staged across Punjab from the end of July. The three-hour play, based on episodes from the Ramayana and dialogues between Lord Ram and Ravan, will be presented free of cost for audiences across various cities in the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kejriwal said he had personally watched the play in Delhi and described it as highly engaging and thought-provoking. He urged people not to miss the performances when they are staged in their respective cities.