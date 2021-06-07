Punjab govt extends Covid curbs till June 15, orders 'graded relaxations'

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered the extension of the ongoing restrictions imposed to arrest the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till June 15. However, the state administration granted certain relaxations, including opening of shops till 6pm and functioning of private offices with 50% strength.

"Night curfew will remain in force from 7pm to 6am on weekdays, including Saturdays, but regular weekend curfew will continue on Sundays, the chief minister announced," a press release issued by the Punjab government said.

Noting the fact that the case positivity rate in Punjab has come down to 3.2% and the active cases are also declining, the state government has allowed public gatherings up to 20 people including marriages and funerals.

Recruitment examinations will be allowed in adherence to social distancing and other Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the release said adding CM Singh suggested that online mode should be preferred.

The Congress-led state government has also allowed sports training for national and global events and the sports department has been ordered to issue necessary guidelines which will have to be strictly followed.

The chief minister said that district administrations may determine opening of non-essential shops, including on weekends, on the basis of the Covid situation in their respective areas. However, they will have to ensure that there is no crowding in such shops.

"On government offices, he (the chief minister) said that attendance can be decided by the head of the concerned office but co-morbid/disabled employees at risk may be exempted," the release further stated.

Gymnasiums and restaurants remain closed in Punjab for now and if cases continue to decline, they might open after a week with 50% capacity. Owners and workers at gymnasiums and restaurants should be vaccinated prior to re-opening, CM Singh said.

Punjab has so far recorded 577,997 cases and 15,009 due to the Covid-19 disease. On Sunday, the state saw another low of 1,907 fresh cases while 79 more people succumbed to the viral disease. This is the second time that the daily cases remained below the 2,000-mark. Nearly 5.3 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far.

The Punjab government is facing the ire of the Centre and opposition parties in the state over alleged vaccine profiteering.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday cited a state government communication and said Punjab procured Covishield doses for ₹412 per dose but sold it to private hospitals for ₹1,000 and they, in turn, charged ₹1,560 from the people.

"Government profiteering should stop. There should be a probe to bring facts in the public domain," Puri said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, meanwhile, on Saturday said the Congress government in Punjab is trying to make money at the cost of people amid the Covid-19 crisis and demanded its dismissal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON