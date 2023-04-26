Last date for admissions in meritorious schools likely to be extended

Amid a focus on boosting registrations in schools selected under the Eminence scheme, only around 1100 students from Ludhiana district have registered for “Residential School for Meritorious Students”, which have 500 seats for classes 11 and 12, in different streams.

Noting the decline at the state level and the fact that students who appeared for the Class 10 exams could not apply for admission, the state education department is likely to extend the last date to April 30, an education department official said, on the condition of anonymity. They added that the official notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The online registration portal, for 4,600 seats at the meritorious schools, was open till April 20.

The schools have reservations for students from economically weaker sections, women-headed households, BPL card holders studying in private schools affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board, atta dal scheme card holders and disabled students.

As many as 18,000 students appeared in the last entrance exam held in May 2022 and around 6,200 students cleared it. After clearing the entrance tests, the students have the liberty to opt for any of the 10 schools.

Schools with strength of 1,000 directed to boost enrollment

District schools with a strength of over 1,000 students have been given a target to increase the enrollments in the current year by 20 %. A meeting regarding the enrollments at government schools was held between district education department and principals. It was shared that the enrollements are already at par with the last year.

District education officer Harjit Singh said that schools with high enrollments have been categorised as major category. GMSS Punjab Agriculture University, GMSS, Cemetery Road, GSSS, Dholewal, Govt Multipurpose School, GSSS, Jawahar Nagar, and Jawahar (girls) are in the category.

The block-wise data of enrollments has also been prepared.

Class 8 results to be out by next week

The final results of class 8 examinations held under the Punjab School Education Board, which were scheduled to be out on April 26, have been delayed by a week. Education department officials said that the results are expected to be out by next week.