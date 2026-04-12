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Punjab govt faces heat over inducting Rajastan-fabricated buses into PRTC fleet

The development has sparked a political row, with opposition leaders accusing the government of hypocrisy and questioning its shift in stance on outsourcing bus body fabrication outside Punjab

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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The Punjab government has come under fire from opposition parties after the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) inducted 250 new buses — flagged off by chief minister Bhagwant Mann — that were fabricated in Rajasthan, a move similar to one the AAP leadership had earlier criticised.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had recently flagged off the newly inducted 250 buses that were fabricated in Rajasthan. (HT)

The development has sparked a political row, with opposition leaders accusing the government of hypocrisy and questioning its shift in stance on outsourcing bus body fabrication outside Punjab.

Previously, Bhagwant Mann had targeted the Congress-led government and then transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for getting bus bodies manufactured in Rajasthan instead of supporting local industry. The latest decision, they say, contradicts that position.

Hitting out at the AAP government, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira posted on X: “CM Bhagwant Mann often made fun of the then Congress government for getting bus bodies fabricated from a private firm of Jaipur while the AamAadmi Party govt has also done the same.”

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, too, hit out at the government, saying: “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann used to shout in Punjab Vidhan Sabha about investigating bus bodies being fabricated from Rajasthan. Today, the same Bhagwant Mann is himself getting buses fabricated in Rajasthan and bringing them to Punjab. Was that a drama back then, or is the truth being hidden now?

Equipped with safety features

Officials said the buses are fitted with modern safety systems, including panic buttons, vehicle tracking systems (VTS) and CCTV cameras, in line with current regulatory requirements.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt faces heat over inducting Rajastan-fabricated buses into PRTC fleet
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt faces heat over inducting Rajastan-fabricated buses into PRTC fleet
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