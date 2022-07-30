Punjab govt going soft on former tainted Congress ministers, alleges BJP leader Bajwa

Raising doubts over the ongoing anti-corruption drive of Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, BJP leader and former MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa on Friday alleged that the few former Congress ministers, whose names have appeared in corruption cases, have been given an escape route on the behest of AAP’s leadership in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, Bajwa said the government after raking names of some former ministers has suddenly started going soft on them.

“The way investigating agency opened all the cases and the inquiries were done, but now it seems as if they are a bit slow and are trying to bail them out on the behest of some political masters in Delhi.” said Bajwa.

Bajwa said starting from the case of their own health minister in which the chief minister himself was an eyewitness as claimed by him, both the minister and his PA have been granted bail due to voice mismatch.

“Further, when the rural development minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal is claiming that former minister Tripat Rajinder Bajwa has caused a loss of ₹28 crore to the exchequer in Bhagtupura village panchayat land scam and the inquiry report is submitted to the CM, why not any action is taken yet by the chief minister’s office?” questioned Bajwa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the issue of complaints against former food and supply minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Bajwa said that a vigilance inquiry has been marked into allegations of corruption against the former minister.

“The complainant says the scam is of ₹ 2,000 crore in which there were various beneficiaries at the cost of small contractors. Till now, why the investigating agency has not even asked the former minister to join the investigation,” Bajwa asked.