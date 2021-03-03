Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt issues new guidelines for purchasing books for school libraries
Punjab govt issues new guidelines for purchasing books for school libraries

According to a spokesperson of the department, with the aim of purchasing books for libraries, a high level committee of eminent writers was formed under the leadership of Dr Atamjit Singh. Based on the recommendations made by this committee, new guidelines have been issued to the schools.
According to press statement from the Punjab government, divulging the details, the Education Minister had said that under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), nine trades of vocational education are being imparted in the government schools of Punjab.

Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday issued instructions to constitute committees at school level to procure books for libraries recommended by the expert committee.

As part of the series of initiatives that are being taken by the state government to impart vocational education to the students in the government schools, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday said that an amount of 23.65 crores has been released for setting up the skill labs in 379 government schools.

According to press statement from the Punjab government, divulging the details, the Education Minister had said that under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), nine trades of vocational education are being imparted in the government schools of Punjab. He said that these trades include Security, Retail, Apparel, Construction, IT, Beauty and Wellness, Physical Education, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism.

He had said that with the establishment of these labs in 379 schools under NSQF, it will become easier for the students to do practical work on these vocational subjects.

