Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term

Published on Aug 13, 2022 03:50 PM IST
State government is expected to save around ₹19.53 crore annually through the move as a single monthly pension of ₹75,150 each will be given irrespective of the terms for which an MLA gets elected
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the budget session of the assembly earlier this year. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet on Saturday said, “I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the governor has given his assent to the One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification.”

The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of 75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected. Earlier, Punjab MLAs were drawing pensions for each term they had been elected to the assembly and some of the former MLAs were getting cumulative pensions of over 3 lakh a month.

There are around 300 former MLAs in Punjab who are drawing pension. The state government intends to save around 19.53 crore annually with this move.

The decision is in line with the demand raised by the Aam Aadmi Party as the principal opposition party during the previous Congress-led government’s tenure in the state.

