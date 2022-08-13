Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term

The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet on Saturday said, “I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the governor has given his assent to the One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification.”

The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected. Earlier, Punjab MLAs were drawing pensions for each term they had been elected to the assembly and some of the former MLAs were getting cumulative pensions of over ₹3 lakh a month.

There are around 300 former MLAs in Punjab who are drawing pension. The state government intends to save around ₹19.53 crore annually with this move.

The decision is in line with the demand raised by the Aam Aadmi Party as the principal opposition party during the previous Congress-led government’s tenure in the state.