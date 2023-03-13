Punjab govt letting hard-earned peace in Punjab to vitiate: Sunil Jakhar

Pointing out that it was not the Punjab Police but the Bhagwant Mann-led government which kneeled in front of a mob at Ajnala thereby endangering hard earned peace, former Member Parliament (MP) and senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday sounded caution to state government to “not test patience of the peace loving people of Punjab any further.” Jakhar pointed out that it was not the Punjab Police but the Bhagwant Mann-led government which kneeled in front of a mob at Ajnala thereby “endangering hard earned peace”. (HT File Photo)

The veteran leader appealed to all Punjabis to remain vigilant to preserve Punjab’s hard-earned peace and prosperity, and said that state government had miserably failed every Punjabi by abdicating its responsibility to maintain law and order.

Jakhar tore into the government’s abysmal record on daily murders, shootouts and protests across Punjab adding that it is upto the people of Punjab now who would hold this inept and incompetent regime to account.

“Never underestimate the sagacity of a common voter is my advice to the state government, and they would do well to remind themselves of the Sangrur bypoll verdict within 3 months of the AAP government taking charge,” Jakhar said.

“If Bhagwant Mann government has given up on its duties, if required, Centre won’t let Punjab suffer for want of leadership and command,” Jakhar underlined. Jakhar also said that Centre was fully cognisant of the prevailing circumstances and the Union home minister Amit Shah had already clarified that though law and order is a state subject, New Delhi as a responsible partner would be keeping a tab on the situation to avert any untoward incident.

Targetting the state government for deliberately letting the things drift, Jakhar said, “How do you even expect administration when the chief minister is always busy campaigning in other states at expense of resources meant for Punjabis.” “Punjab’s resources are being splurged by ferrying chief minister to different states on hi-tech jet bought by AAP,” he added.

On the issue of Punjabi University grant curtailed, Jakhar said there is a “sinister design” to undermine Punjab’s cultural and religious legacy by those who are remote controlling Mann government from Delhi. He demanded the budget allocation be revised to ₹360 crore as demanded by university.

“No Punjabi worth his salt would have ever reduced Punjabi University’s allocation and this deliberate ploy to poke Punjab’s pride in its glorious institutions has been conspired by non-Punjabis sitting in AAP’s offices in Delhi who have no sympathy with Punjab’s sentiments and aspirations,” Jakhar said castigating the move.

Coming down heavily on state government’s bid to project the 45% rise in excise as a success, Jakhar said it was ironic to base any development on success of parameters of alcohol when our youngsters are reeling under a wave of rampant drug abuse.