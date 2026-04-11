Chandigarh, The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved stringent amendments to the law on sacrilege to make punishments more severe, including life imprisonment.

Punjab govt nod to amended sacrilege law with stricter punishments

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The Cabinet in a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, cleared the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Bill, 2026, which proposes enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, to deter incidents of 'beadbi' and uphold the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib.

According to an official statement, the move comes in view of past incidents of sacrilege that have hurt public sentiments and disturbed communal harmony.

It noted that existing provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 do not provide sufficiently stringent punishment.

The amended sacrilege law will be introduced in the assembly on Monday.

"There have been several incidents in the past involving 'beadbi' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other holy scriptures, which have deeply hurt public sentiments by bruising their psyche and caused unrest in society.

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{{^usCountry}} "While Sections 298, 299, and 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , 2023 do address such matters, they do not prescribe sufficiently stringent punishments to serve as a strong deterrent against such acts," said a spokesperson of the chief minister's office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While Sections 298, 299, and 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , 2023 do address such matters, they do not prescribe sufficiently stringent punishments to serve as a strong deterrent against such acts," said a spokesperson of the chief minister's office. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After careful consideration and discussion, the Mann government has decided that appropriate legal measures are required to safeguard the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and to promote mutual respect, understanding, and communal harmony in the society, the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After careful consideration and discussion, the Mann government has decided that appropriate legal measures are required to safeguard the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and to promote mutual respect, understanding, and communal harmony in the society, the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the bill also proposes a fine of ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the bill also proposes a fine of ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No one will dare to commit this crime, he asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No one will dare to commit this crime, he asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further said the law also proposes punishment for those who masterminds the sacrilege through a mentally challenged person under a conspiracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said the law also proposes punishment for those who masterminds the sacrilege through a mentally challenged person under a conspiracy. {{/usCountry}}

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A probe into sacrilege acts will be undertaken by a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer, Cheema said.

Replying to a question whether this law covers other religious texts as well, Cheema said it is only for sacrilege against the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib.

In view of the seriousness of these offences and the need to preserve communal harmony and religious sanctity, the Cabinet has decided to amend the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008.

Thus, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Bill, 2026 stipulates enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, for those found guilty of committing 'beadbi' against Guru Granth Sahib ji.

The proposed legislation is expected to act as a strong deterrent against individuals with malicious intent and to contribute positively towards maintaining peace and communal goodwill in Punjab, said the spokesperson.

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The A government has convened a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 13 to amend the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, for stricter punishment against sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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