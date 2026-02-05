Punjab govt reaches out to industry leaders in Mumbai ahead of Investors’ Summit

The Punjab government delegation on Wednesday met leading industry leaders in Mumbai with a deliberate focus on translating capital inflows into jobs for the state youth as part of its build-up to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled from March 13 to 15 in Mohali. The meetings explored possibilities for new investments as well as expansion of existing operations in Punjab, leveraging the state’s skilled workforce, industrial infrastructure and policy stability. (HT FIle)

Beginning with high-level engagements and moving through sector-specific and financial discussions, the government of Punjab presented a coherent chain of opportunities, from strengthening MSMEs and enabling their transition into large enterprises to attracting global investors in manufacturing, logistics and emerging sectors.

According to the official spokesperson, the delegation began the day with high-level one-to-one meetings with leading industry groups, including Sanathan Textiles and Mahindra Group, where discussions centred on opportunities in textiles, automotive, farm equipment, defence manufacturing and supply-chain integration.

A key highlight of the day was the CXO Roundtable with leading private equity firms and financial institutions, convened to deliberate on financing pathways, growth capital and structured support for scaling Punjab’s MSMEs into large and globally competitive enterprises.

Senior leadership from Baring Private Equity India Investment Managers LLP, JM Financial Ltd, Avendus Wealth Management, Neo Wealth and Asset Management, OAKS Asset Management, Alvarez & Marsal and Think Law participated in the roundtable.

Discussions focused on strengthening the MSME-to-large-enterprise pipeline through patient capital, governance support, and strategic market access, positioning Punjab as a preferred destination for MSME-led industrial growth.

During the roundtable, the CEO of Invest Punjab, Amit Dhaka, made a detailed presentation on Punjab’s reform-driven governance framework, the FastTrack Punjab single-window system and time-bound approvals, while the administrative secretary, Investment Promotion, Kamal Kishore Yadav, highlighted the state’s commitment to policy certainty and investor facilitation. The session concluded with an interactive open house and networking luncheon, enabling direct dialogue between investors and the Punjab government delegation.

Following the roundtable, the delegation held focused meetings with UAE-based DP World to discuss logistics, rail-linked inland terminals and multimodal infrastructure aimed at strengthening Punjab’s export competitiveness. This was followed by interactions with Avenue Supermarts, UPL Limited and the International Institute of Sports Management, covering sectors such as organised retail, agri-inputs, food systems, and sports education and infrastructure. These engagements underscored Punjab’s diversified sectoral opportunities across manufacturing, services, agri-business, logistics and emerging industries.