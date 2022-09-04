Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt releases 6.75-cr for Tarn Taran law varsity campus

Punjab govt releases 6.75-cr for Tarn Taran law varsity campus

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that this university, which will come up on 25 acres of land, will provide higher legal education to the students of the state, especially of the border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Fazilka

The Punjab government has released 6.75 crore as the first installment for the construction work of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur State University of Law, Kairon near Patti district Tarn Taran . (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The Punjab government has released 6.75 crore as the first installment for the construction work of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur State University of Law, Kairon near Patti district Tarn Taran which will witness completion of the campus in next two years.

Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that this university, which will come up on 25 acres of land, will provide higher legal education to the students of the state, especially of the border districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Fazilka. “This will be the first higher educational institution of law studies in district Tarn Taran wherein students from other districts and states will get a higher legal education”, said the minister.

He said during first budget session of Mann government, he had demanded the release of a grant to complete the work of the university within the targeted two years and chief minister Bhagwant Mann has released 6.75 crore as the first installment on priority, besides assuring that requisite funds will be provided to complete the project in a time-bound manner.

Expressing gratitude towards the chief minister and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the Transport Minister said that the ongoing work of the boundary walls and administrative block of the Law University will be completed on a priority basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP