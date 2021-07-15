Punjab govt’s wrong policies turning industry to other states: Mann

Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said industries were turning to other states due to the wrong policies of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.

In a statement, Mann said the state government had failed miserably to provide 24-hour uninterrupted power supply along with other facilities to the industry. “During the 10-year rule of the Badal government, traders were troubled by goonda taxes and now the Congress leaders are harassing industrialists, due to which they are showing interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh,” he alleged in a statement.

The AAP leader claimed that over 50 industries in steel parts, dyeing units, yarn, cycle parts, textile and other sectors had reportedly shown interest in investing in UP and got details of land available in different districts, sops, including 24-hour power supply. “This will be disadvantageous for Punjab,” he said, demanding that the state government should compensate the industry for their financial losses due to power shortage.