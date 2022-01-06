Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt sets up high-level committee to probe PM security breach
chandigarh news

Punjab govt sets up high-level committee to probe PM security breach

Panel led by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd) to submit its report on lapses in security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in three days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was held up on a flyover for 15-20 minutes as protesters blocked the road when he was headed from Bathinda airport to the border district of Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday afternoon. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 11:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee.

Also read: PM security breach: Punjab Police ignored intelligence, ‘Blue Book’ rules

An official spokesperson said that the committee would comprise Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd) and principal secretary, home affairs and justice, Anurag Verma.

The committee shall submit its report within three days, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover near Ferozepur for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters. The PM, who was travelling by road from Bathinda airport due to the inclement weather, had to call off his plans to address the BJP rally in Ferozepur. Returning to Delhi, Modi said to state government official at Bathinda airport, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki me Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paya.”

RELATED STORIES

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied the allegations of any security breach of the Prime Minister saying that he did it have any information about the change of route of the PM. “We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit,” Channi said on Wednesday evening at a press conference.

The incident triggered a political blame game with the BJP accusing the ruling Congress government in Punjab of sabotaging the PM’s scheduled programme and for the major security lapse.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is a poll ally of the BJP, sought Channi’s resignation, saying that the Punjab government cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10km from the Pakistan border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP