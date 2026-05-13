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Punjab govt shunts PR top brass over Shukrana Yatra fallout

AAP government replaces information and public relations secretary and director following lacklustre publicity campaign for CM’s recent religious outreach.

Published on: May 13, 2026 02:50 pm IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
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The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred its information and public relations(PR) secretary Ramvir and director Akshita Gupta.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann undertook a four-day Shukrana Yatra that concluded at Fatehgarh Sahib on May 9. While senior officials termed the transfers a routine exercise, government insiders suggest the two officials were removed because the PR department failed to effectively project the yatra “as a definitive narrative of the government being a protector of the Sikh faith.” (HT file photo)

Puneet Goyal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was appointed special secretary with the additional charge of PR director.

Ramvir, a 2009-batch officer, will now serve as secretary for water supply and sanitation, relieving Nilkanth Avhad, who is departing on central deputation. Ramvir retains his role as Jalandhar divisional commissioner.

Ghanshyam Thori, a 2010-batch IAS officer, will hold the charge of secretary, medical education and research, in addition to the health department.

Akshita Gupta, a 2021-batch IAS officer, has been transferred as the Ropar additional deputy commissioner.

While senior officials termed the transfers a routine administrative exercise, government insiders suggest the duo was removed because the PR department failed to effectively project chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s Shukrana Yatra “as a definitive narrative of the government being a protector of the Sikh faith.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt shunts PR top brass over Shukrana Yatra fallout
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt shunts PR top brass over Shukrana Yatra fallout
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