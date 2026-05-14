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Punjab govt shunts PR top brass over Shukrana Yatra fallout

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred its information and public relations (PR) secretary Ramvir and director Akshita Gupta

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
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The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred its information and public relations (PR) secretary Ramvir and director Akshita Gupta.

Puneet Goyal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was appointed special secretary with the additional charge of PR director. The transfer order stated that Goyal will also hold the additional charge of administrative secretary until a regular appointment is made. He had earlier served as an administrative officer in the PR department on two separate occasions while he was a PCS officer.

Puneet Goyal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was appointed special secretary with the additional charge of PR director. The transfer order stated that Goyal will also hold the additional charge of administrative secretary until a regular appointment is made. He had earlier served as an administrative officer in the PR department on two separate occasions while he was a PCS officer.

Ramvir, a 2009-batch IAS officer, will now serve as secretary for water supply and sanitation, relieving Nilkanth Avhad, who is departing on central deputation. Ramvir retains his role as Jalandhar divisional commissioner.

Ghanshyam Thori, a 2010-batch IAS officer, will hold the charge of secretary, medical education and research, in addition to the health department. Akshita Gupta, a 2021-batch IAS officer, has been transferred as the Ropar additional deputy commissioner.

This is the second time the PR department’s top brass has been shunted out during the Mann-led AAP government’s tenure, after June 2022, when the department was blamed for the public leak of the security withdrawal list that included the name of singer Sidhu Moose Wala just days before his murder.

Then secretary IPR Malwinder Singh Jaggi and director Sumit Jarangal were transferred and replaced by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh and Sonali Giri, respectively. Before the latest reshuffle, the department had already seen six transfers at the secretary level and five at the director level in last four years.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt shunts PR top brass over Shukrana Yatra fallout
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt shunts PR top brass over Shukrana Yatra fallout
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