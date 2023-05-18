Navjot Sidhu’s security downgrade: Punjab govt submits IB report to High Court

The Punjab government on Thursday submitted a sealed cover report from Intelligence Bureau (IB), sought on the threat perception to former Punjab Congress president, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu is seeking upgrade of his security cover claiming threat to his life and liberty. (PTI File Photo)

The report was submitted in proceedings wherein the former state Congress chief has challenged Punjab government’s decision of his security downgrade from Z+ category to Y category. Sidhu is seeking upgrade of his security cover claiming threat to his life and liberty.

The court has deferred hearing on the plea till May 22, observing that since report is in a sealed cover, it needed to be perused by the court.