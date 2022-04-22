Punjab govt suspends mining officer of Mohali, Rupnagar for laxity
The Punjab government has placed the mining officer of Mohali and Rupnagar districts, Vipan Kumar, under suspension for laxity towards checking illegal sand and gravel mining.
Acting on the directions of state mining minister Harjot Singh Bains, department secretary Krishan Kumar placed Vipan under suspension with immediate effect. He would be chargesheeted for illegal mining in the Rupnagar and Mohali clusters, where contractors have done massive mining without paying any fee to the government.
The department has already suspended mining operations of these two clusters as the mining contractor, Rakesh Choudhary, failed to deposit ₹28 crore as fee for mining, according to the contract.
The suspension came a day after the state mining minister ordered strict action against illegal mining.
Second year PU exam starts amid tight security in Karnataka
The second-year pre-university examinations started in Karnataka on Friday amid tight security and in the shadow of the hijab row. Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state. The exams will go on till May 18. This comes after absenteeism was at its peak at this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, for which, the Karnataka Education Board has set the examination results for May 12.
Firing outside Rohini court premises, no casualties
A shot was fired by a security guard during a scuffle outside the Rohini district court on Friday morning. Pranav Tayal, the DCP (Rohini), said that the incident took place around 9.40 am, when an argument ensued between two lawyers and a commoner and the security guard of Nagaland armed police intervened to stop their altercation outside gate number 7 (Mukarba Chowk side) of the Rohini Court.
Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of her kids, CCTV footage found
A young woman was stabbed to death in front of her kids on Thursday in the Sagar Pur area of South West Delhi while the accused managed to flee, said police. The police further said that CCTV footage of the incident showed that the accused was chasing her when she was headed home with her kids. At around 2.10 pm the accused stabbed her and managed to escape. A case of murder has been registered.
Hindu temple-like structure found under mosque in Mangaluru
A Hindu temple-like architectural design has been discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. The structure was uncovered in the Malali Market Mosque premises under the Ganjimath gram panchayat limits, reports said. The discovery came to the fore at around mid-day on Thursday, April 21, during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.
Two held in Karnataka for stealing valuables of foreign tourists in Goa
Goa Police busted an interstate burglary racket and arrested two persons on Thursday. The arrested persons are involved in looting valuables from both Indian people and foreign nationals. They have been identified as Lathif Khan and KS Azeez. Pernem police in Goa said that a number of incidents of house break-in and theft had occurred in the last two months in areas including Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol. Further probe into the matter is underway.
