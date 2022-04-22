Warring takes charge as Punjab Congress president

Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

Warring, named the new state Congress chief on April 9, assumed charge at a simple ceremony at Punjab Congress Bhawan, the state headquarters of the party in Chandigarh, in the presence of several of his predecessors, former ministers, ex-MLAs and other party leaders.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu also assumed charge as working president along with him.

The 44-year-old former minister succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also reached the venue for the new chief’s installation ceremony. Sidhu did not come on the dais. He was among the local heads of five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, asked to put in their papers by Congress president Sonia Gandhi after the party’s humiliating defeat in the February-March assembly elections.

The Congress won 18 of the 117 seats in Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, Warring said that party leaders will need to follow three ‘Ds’ - discipline, dedication and dialogue, to strengthen and rejuvenate the Congress in the state.

Ashu said they had a challenging task of uniting party workers who were demoralised. “There should be no personal branding and everyone needs to work for the party,” he added.

Besides Sidhu, Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Raj Kumar Verka, Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Anandpur Sahib MPs Manish Tewari and Jasbir Singh Dimpa, former Punjab Congress chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, besides Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

A three-time MLA from Gidderbaha, Warring is a former president of the Indian Youth Congress.

