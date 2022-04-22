Warring takes charge as Punjab Congress president
Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.
Warring, named the new state Congress chief on April 9, assumed charge at a simple ceremony at Punjab Congress Bhawan, the state headquarters of the party in Chandigarh, in the presence of several of his predecessors, former ministers, ex-MLAs and other party leaders.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu also assumed charge as working president along with him.
The 44-year-old former minister succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also reached the venue for the new chief’s installation ceremony. Sidhu did not come on the dais. He was among the local heads of five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, asked to put in their papers by Congress president Sonia Gandhi after the party’s humiliating defeat in the February-March assembly elections.
The Congress won 18 of the 117 seats in Punjab.
Addressing the gathering, Warring said that party leaders will need to follow three ‘Ds’ - discipline, dedication and dialogue, to strengthen and rejuvenate the Congress in the state.
Ashu said they had a challenging task of uniting party workers who were demoralised. “There should be no personal branding and everyone needs to work for the party,” he added.
Besides Sidhu, Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Raj Kumar Verka, Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Anandpur Sahib MPs Manish Tewari and Jasbir Singh Dimpa, former Punjab Congress chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, besides Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary were present on the occasion.
A three-time MLA from Gidderbaha, Warring is a former president of the Indian Youth Congress.
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night, the curfew will continue till April 23, the police said. The commissioner further informed that a student who was in judicial custody in connection with a stone-pelting incident has been granted permission by the court to write the exam.
Delhi chief secretary takes charge, asks HoDs to set goals, timelines
New Delhi: Naresh Kumar, who took over as the Delhi chief secretary on Thursday, has asked heads of the departments (HoDs) to submit goals and timelines before April 25 for him to monitor them. “All the officers are requested to strictly adhere to the timelines and goals.” The departments have to submit separate details for each category. Officials have also been asked to submit annual work plans with timelines for their annual performance appraisal.
The perfumes, hawker Abdullah says, are from India as well as abroad. He lists the places in a single breath — Kannauj, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Mumbai, Turkey, Dubai, Saudi (Arabia), France...”
Delhi HC: Rohini ashram inmates indoctrinated, left trapped
The Delhi high court asked the Delhi government to consider taking over the management of the ashram, adding that though it cannot force the inmates to move out of the ashram, it can’t allow continuation of the “inhuman” conditions prevalent in the facility.
Delhi: Panel formed to check reasons for bus fires
HT on July 26 last year reported that 99% of the fleet of DTC buses has crossed the technical operational limit for low-floor CNG buses making them extra vulnerable to breakdowns that could be a safety hazard.
