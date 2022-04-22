Sidhu calls Mann a ‘rubber doll’, says law and order gone for a toss in state

Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said the law and order situation in Punjab has “deteriorated drastically” under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state.

Sidhu said that over 30 people, including Congress workers and sportspersons, had been murdered in broad daylight in a month and multiple incidents of robberies and snatchings were being reported.

Sidhu made these claims in a memorandum, which he along two other ex-MLAs, Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema, submitted to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on law and order and other issues.

Calling Mann “rubber da gudda” (rubber doll), Sidhu also accused the government of politicising the state police and misusing it for political vendetta and to silence the critics of the AAP supremo (Arvind Kejriwal). “The CM should be a self-respecting man who could not be pulled by strings,” the ex-MLA from Amritsar East said, taking a dig at the AAP leadership.

Claiming that Punjab was on the verge of a grave financial crisis, he said the state’s debt-to-GGSDP ratio was the highest in India at 54% and 84% of its revenue receipts were going towards servicing previous loans with fixed expenses such as salaries and pensions being met through more borrowings.

“The state government is hurriedly taking policy measures which are unsustainable, unaccountable and opaque…The government should share the source of funds for its recent announcement of free electricity which is expected to entail ₹6,000-crore additional burden on exchequer,” reads the memorandum.

The Congress leader accused the AAP of selling lies and dreams to people in order to grab power in the state. “What was the need for such tall promises?” he asked.

He further claimed the state government seemed to be deviating from its fundamental duty and was relying just on populist measures, for benefits in other state elections.