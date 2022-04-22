Sidhu calls Mann a ‘rubber doll’, says law and order gone for a toss in state
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said the law and order situation in Punjab has “deteriorated drastically” under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state.
Sidhu said that over 30 people, including Congress workers and sportspersons, had been murdered in broad daylight in a month and multiple incidents of robberies and snatchings were being reported.
Sidhu made these claims in a memorandum, which he along two other ex-MLAs, Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema, submitted to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on law and order and other issues.
Calling Mann “rubber da gudda” (rubber doll), Sidhu also accused the government of politicising the state police and misusing it for political vendetta and to silence the critics of the AAP supremo (Arvind Kejriwal). “The CM should be a self-respecting man who could not be pulled by strings,” the ex-MLA from Amritsar East said, taking a dig at the AAP leadership.
Claiming that Punjab was on the verge of a grave financial crisis, he said the state’s debt-to-GGSDP ratio was the highest in India at 54% and 84% of its revenue receipts were going towards servicing previous loans with fixed expenses such as salaries and pensions being met through more borrowings.
“The state government is hurriedly taking policy measures which are unsustainable, unaccountable and opaque…The government should share the source of funds for its recent announcement of free electricity which is expected to entail ₹6,000-crore additional burden on exchequer,” reads the memorandum.
The Congress leader accused the AAP of selling lies and dreams to people in order to grab power in the state. “What was the need for such tall promises?” he asked.
He further claimed the state government seemed to be deviating from its fundamental duty and was relying just on populist measures, for benefits in other state elections.
Illegal mining: All stone crushers sealed in Rupnagar’s Khera Kalmot belt
Rupnagar : Coming down heavily on illegal mining, Punjab mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday instructed officials to seal all crushers in Khera Kalmot belt of Rupnagar district. Bains said action has been taken following complaints that crusher contractors were involved in illegal mining. The move comes days after the government terminated the contracts of two mining clusters for failing to pay contract fee to the tune of ₹90 crore.
Drugs case: SC to hear Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs on April 26
The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A Bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26. The previous SIT was a three-member team.
Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases
The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district. Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. The district's case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered.
Hours after arrest, drug peddling-accused escapes from police custody in Ludhiana
Hours after his arrest, a person on Wednesday accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody. The accused, identified as Ajay Singh of Mohalla Mai Jeena of Jagraon, was arrested near Sherpura Fatak. Police recovered 100 intoxicant pills from his possession Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh said a case was lodged against the accused under section 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at City Jagraon police station.
Major fire breaks out at Doraha mill
Raw material and finished goods worth lakhs were reduced to ash after a major blaze broke out at the Kaur Sain Spinning Mill's godown in Doraha on Thursday. The fire broke out at around 8.30am when the unit was operational. However, no casualty was reported as the godown is situated at one side of the factory. The fire fighting operation continued for over nine hours and the flames were doused by 6pm.
