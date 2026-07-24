Punjab: Govt teacher suspended after students’ complain of inappropriate conduct

A government schoolteacher posted in Moga was suspended after girl students accused him of inappropriate conduct and intimidation, officials said on Friday.

In their complaint, girl students of Classes 6 and 8 alleged that the teacher subjected them to inappropriate physical contact and threatened to fail them in examinations if they reported his conduct. (HT)

The action against the social studies teacher, posted at Government Middle School, Mothanwali village, was taken following directions from education minister Harjot Singh Bains after a preliminary report submitted by the Moga district education officer (secondary).

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In their complaint, girl students of Classes 6 and 8 alleged that the teacher subjected them to inappropriate physical contact and threatened to fail them in examinations if they reported his conduct.

Expressing serious concern over the allegations, Bains said the Punjab government accorded the highest priority to the safety and well-being of every child studying in government schools. A time-bound inquiry had been ordered, and the strictest action will be taken if the charges were proved, he said.

“The Bhagwant Mann government has zero tolerance for any teacher who misuses authority to intimidate or harm children. The school education department is committed to ensuring a safe, secure and child-friendly environment in every government school across the state,” he said, adding that any complaint involving student safety will be dealt with swiftly and firmly.

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{{^usCountry}} During the period of suspension, the accused teacher will receive a subsistence allowance as per the applicable service rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the period of suspension, the accused teacher will receive a subsistence allowance as per the applicable service rules. {{/usCountry}}

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His headquarters have been fixed at the office of the district education officer (secondary) where he will be required to mark his presence daily until further orders. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.